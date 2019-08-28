Genmab A/S (GMAB) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Contrasting side by side

Both Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genmab A/S and IMV Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Genmab A/S and IMV Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Genmab A/S and IMV Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Genmab A/S has an average target price of $23, and a 13.64% upside potential. Competitively IMV Inc. has an average target price of $11.25, with potential upside of 280.07%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that IMV Inc. seems more appealing than Genmab A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genmab A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 19.5% of IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% are IMV Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while IMV Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 3 of the 4 factors IMV Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.