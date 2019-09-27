Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Contrasting side by side

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genmab A/S
|20
|0.00
|609.70M
|0.00
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|5.93M
|-0.97
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genmab A/S and Genprex Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genmab A/S
|3,009,378,084.90%
|0%
|0%
|Genprex Inc.
|662,495,810.52%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Genmab A/S and Genprex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 15.69% for Genmab A/S with consensus target price of $23.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Genmab A/S and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.1% respectively. Comparatively, 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while Genprex Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats Genprex Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.