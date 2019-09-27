Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Contrasting side by side

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 5.93M -0.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genmab A/S and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 3,009,378,084.90% 0% 0% Genprex Inc. 662,495,810.52% -141.2% -136%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Genmab A/S and Genprex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 15.69% for Genmab A/S with consensus target price of $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genmab A/S and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 13.1% respectively. Comparatively, 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while Genprex Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Genprex Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.