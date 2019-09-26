Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genmab A/S and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Genmab A/S and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Analyst Ratings

Genmab A/S and Evelo Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Genmab A/S is $23, with potential upside of 11.70%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genmab A/S and Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 6 of the 7 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.