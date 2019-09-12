Genmab A/S (GMAB) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) Comparing side by side

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genmab A/S and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 represents Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

The Ratings and Recommendations for Genmab A/S and ContraFect Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Genmab A/S’s upside potential is 12.91% at a $23 average target price.

Genmab A/S and ContraFect Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 37.6%. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation has 7.63% of it’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance while ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance.

On 6 of the 7 factors Genmab A/S beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.