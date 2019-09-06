Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Comparison side by side

Since Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 11.48 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genmab A/S and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Genmab A/S has a consensus target price of $23, and a 10.26% upside potential. Bicycle Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $18.67 consensus target price and a 175.37% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Bicycle Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genmab A/S and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22% respectively. Competitively, 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc on 4 of the 7 factors.