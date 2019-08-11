Genmab A/S (GMAB) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Comparing side by side

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genmab A/S
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AzurRx BioPharma Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.87
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Genmab A/S and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Genmab A/S and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AzurRx BioPharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-286.2%
|-158.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Genmab A/S and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|AzurRx BioPharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, which is potential 606.21% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Genmab A/S and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
|AzurRx BioPharma Inc.
|-2.88%
|-34.84%
|-58.61%
|-50.25%
|-55.7%
|-16.53%
For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.
