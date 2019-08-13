Genmab A/S (GMAB) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genmab A/S
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
Demonstrates Genmab A/S and aTyr Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
Analyst Recommendations
Genmab A/S and aTyr Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genmab A/S’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 16.57%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Genmab A/S and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats on 6 of the 7 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
