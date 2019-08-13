Genmab A/S (GMAB) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00

Demonstrates Genmab A/S and aTyr Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Analyst Recommendations

Genmab A/S and aTyr Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genmab A/S’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 16.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genmab A/S and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 6 of the 7 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.