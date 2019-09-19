Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.29 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genmab A/S and Altimmune Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genmab A/S and Altimmune Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genmab A/S’s upside potential is 12.25% at a $23 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genmab A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Altimmune Inc. has 14.29% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Genmab A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Genmab A/S beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.