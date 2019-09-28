Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Comparison side by side

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genmab A/S
|20
|0.00
|609.70M
|0.00
|0.00
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.00
|24.85M
|-0.36
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Genmab A/S and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Genmab A/S and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genmab A/S
|3,006,410,256.41%
|0%
|0%
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3,599,884,108.36%
|-20.5%
|-17.7%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Genmab A/S and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Genmab A/S is $23, with potential upside of 16.34%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Genmab A/S and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.13%
|-8.73%
|-22.06%
|-79.51%
|-80.37%
|-53.24%
For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats on 7 of the 10 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.