Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Comparison side by side

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 24.85M -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genmab A/S and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genmab A/S and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 3,006,410,256.41% 0% 0% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,599,884,108.36% -20.5% -17.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Genmab A/S and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Genmab A/S is $23, with potential upside of 16.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genmab A/S and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 7 of the 10 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.