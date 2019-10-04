Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) At $0.87 Forms Bottom; Shorts at Nutanix – Class A (NTNX) Raised By 7.24%

Nutanix Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:NTNX) had an increase of 7.24% in short interest. NTNX’s SI was 11.21M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 7.24% from 10.45M shares previously. With 3.79M avg volume, 3 days are for Nutanix Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s short sellers to cover NTNX’s short positions. The SI to Nutanix Inc – Class A’s float is 8.12%. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 1.84 million shares traded. Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has declined 53.56% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NTNX News: 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 16/05/2018 – Nutanix Appoints Sankalp Saxena to Lead Operations in India; 24/05/2018 – Nutanix reported a wider loss than expected, although revenue topped estimates; 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX CEO SPEAKS ABOUT PUBLIC CLOUD OFFERING IN INTERVIEW; 12/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $42; 09/05/2018 – Nutanix Beam Gives Enterprises Control of the Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Nutanix Introduces Database Services with Era; 08/05/2018 – Plexxi Introduces Hyperconverged Reference Architecture for Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS Software; 12/03/2018 – Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings

Among 6 analysts covering Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nutanix has $5300 highest and $2500 lowest target. $35.43’s average target is 40.15% above currents $25.28 stock price. Nutanix had 7 analyst reports since May 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 13. The stock has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, September 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 29 with “Equal-Weight”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2500 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. The stock of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 29. RBC Capital Markets maintained Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) rating on Wednesday, August 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $3200 target.

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an enterprise cloud operating system in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company has market cap of $4.77 billion. The Company’s cloud operating system converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution; and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s software products include Acropolis, which comprises Distributed Storage Fabric that replaces traditional storage arrays and delivers enterprise-grade data management across a range of storage protocols to support various enterprise applications, including virtualized and non-virtualized applications; and Application Mobility Fabric that enables enhanced levels of application placement, conversion, and migration across various hypervisors and public clouds.