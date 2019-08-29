Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Music & Video Stores company, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genius Brands International Inc. has 23.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 18.45% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Genius Brands International Inc. has 15.29% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 10.25% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Genius Brands International Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Brands International Inc. 0.00% -99.20% -52.10% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Genius Brands International Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Brands International Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average N/A 4.67M 0.00

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Genius Brands International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genius Brands International Inc. -0.4% -47.21% -59.39% -68.19% -68.5% -63.17% Industry Average 0.00% 10.03% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genius Brands International Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Genius Brands International Inc.’s rivals have 1.30 and 0.50 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genius Brands International Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genius Brands International Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Genius Brands International Inc. is 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.2. In other hand, Genius Brands International Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.29 which is 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Summary

Genius Brands International Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 2 of the 2 indicators compared to the company itself.

Genius Brands International, Inc., a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas EdisonÂ’s Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren BuffetÂ’s Secret MillionaireÂ’s Club, an animated series for kids. It also develops and produces animated series, such as Llama Llama, SpacePop, Stan LeeÂ’s Cosmic Crusaders, and Rainbow Rangers. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and retailers. Genius Brands International, Inc. sells its products directly at wholesale to retail stores or through online retailers. The company was formerly known as Pacific Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Genius Brands International, Inc. in October 2011. Genius Brands International, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.