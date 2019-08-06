Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

Both Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy Ltd. 9 0.76 N/A 0.78 14.15 Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.22 N/A 2.57 12.93

In table 1 we can see Genie Energy Ltd. and Delek Logistics Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Delek Logistics Partners LP has higher revenue and earnings than Genie Energy Ltd. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Genie Energy Ltd. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Delek Logistics Partners LP, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Genie Energy Ltd. and Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 27.1% 15.2% Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6%

Volatility & Risk

Genie Energy Ltd. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a 1 beta and it is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genie Energy Ltd. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Delek Logistics Partners LP is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Genie Energy Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genie Energy Ltd. and Delek Logistics Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.6% and 23.5%. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Genie Energy Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genie Energy Ltd. 2.99% -1.17% 27.55% 29.04% 109.11% 82.75% Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54%

For the past year Genie Energy Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Summary

Genie Energy Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.