Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)

We are comparing Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy Ltd. 9 0.69 N/A 0.78 14.15 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 24 2.97 N/A 1.60 12.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Genie Energy Ltd. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Genie Energy Ltd.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genie Energy Ltd. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 27.1% 15.2% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.37 shows that Genie Energy Ltd. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s beta is 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genie Energy Ltd. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Genie Energy Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Genie Energy Ltd. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 3 4 2.57

Competitively the consensus target price of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is $26.88, which is potential 63.21% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.6% of Genie Energy Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 99% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Genie Energy Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genie Energy Ltd. 2.99% -1.17% 27.55% 29.04% 109.11% 82.75% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27%

For the past year Genie Energy Ltd. has 82.75% stronger performance while Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has -14.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats Genie Energy Ltd. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.