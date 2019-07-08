Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Reaches $11.79 52-Week High; Ardelyx (ARDX) Shorts Down By 6.06%

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) had a decrease of 6.06% in short interest. ARDX’s SI was 756,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.06% from 805,700 shares previously. With 176,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s short sellers to cover ARDX’s short positions. The SI to Ardelyx Inc’s float is 1.8%. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 15,575 shares traded. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 42.57% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 14/03/2018 Ardelyx Reports 2017 Financial Results and Appoints Industry Veteran, Jan Lundberg, Ph.D., to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Buy The Ardelyx Secondary For A Short Term Double; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q Rev $42M; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q EPS 21c; 14/03/2018 – ARDELYX INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21; 08/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC ARDX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 22/05/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ardelyx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARDX); 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC – $50 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF NOVEMBER 1, 2022

The stock of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) hit a new 52-week high and has $12.38 target or 5.00% above today’s $11.79 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $319.41M company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $12.38 price target is reached, the company will be worth $15.97M more. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 46,257 shares traded. Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) has risen 100.00% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GNE News: 03/04/2018 – The Genie Company Announces New Garage Door Opener with Integrated Aladdin Connect®; 11/03/2018 – Zain Group selects Genie Networks to provide an ideal all-in-one traffic visibility and security solution; 09/05/2018 – Genie Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 169% to 25 Days; 10/04/2018 – Food Technology Innovator Genie Enterprise Raises $10 Million to Enter U.S. Market; 03/05/2018 – Genie Energy 1Q EPS 24c; 26/03/2018 – FAA: JO 7340.445 – ICAO Three Letter Designator (3LD) “AUD” And Associated Telephony “GENIE”; 19/04/2018 – DJ Genie Energy Ltd Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNE); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genie Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Down in April; 27/03/2018 – China Unicom Builds its Largest DDoS Protection Cloud with Genie; 04/04/2018 – Central Energy USA And Diversegy Announce Professional Referral Program

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an gas and oil exploration company. The company has market cap of $319.41 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It has a 14.68 P/E ratio. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business clients primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States.

Analysts await Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 550.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. GNE’s profit will be $2.44M for 32.75 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Genie Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

