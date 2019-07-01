Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Reaches $11.06 52-Week High; FREENET AG ORDINARY SHARES NAMEN-AKT FE (FRTAF) SI Increased By 1.35%

FREENET AG ORDINARY SHARES NAMEN-AKT FE (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) had an increase of 1.35% in short interest. FRTAF’s SI was 210,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.35% from 207,600 shares previously. It closed at $22.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) hit a new 52-week high and has $11.72 target or 6.00% above today’s $11.06 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $299.63 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $11.72 price target is reached, the company will be worth $17.98 million more. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 290,528 shares traded or 40.72% up from the average. Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) has risen 100.00% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GNE News: 09/05/2018 – Genie Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 169% to 25 Days; 08/03/2018 – Genie Energy 4Q Rev $73.1M; 10/04/2018 – GENIE ENTERPRISE LTD SAYS CLOSING OF SERIES A ROUND OF FINANCING, WHICH WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED AT $10 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Genie Energy 1Q EPS 24c

freenet AG provides network-independent telecommunication services focusing on mobile communications, mobile Internet, TV and media, and digital lifestyle applications in Germany. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an gas and oil exploration company. The company has market cap of $299.63 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It has a 13.77 P/E ratio. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business clients primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States.