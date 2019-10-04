Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) EPS Estimated At $0.17; Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) SI Increased By 15.32%

Analysts expect Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) to report $0.17 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. GNE’s profit would be $4.73M giving it 10.74 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Genie Energy Ltd.’s analysts see -158.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 39,289 shares traded. Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) has risen 109.11% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GNE News: 10/04/2018 – Food Technology Innovator Genie Enterprise Raises $10 Million to Enter U.S. Market; 08/03/2018 – Genie Energy 4Q Rev $73.1M; 03/04/2018 – The Genie Company Announces New Garage Door Opener with Integrated Aladdin Connect®; 10/04/2018 – GENIE ENTERPRISE LTD SAYS CLOSING OF SERIES A ROUND OF FINANCING, WHICH WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED AT $10 MLN; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genie Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Down in April; 19/04/2018 – DJ Genie Energy Ltd Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNE); 11/03/2018 – Zain Group selects Genie Networks to provide an ideal all-in-one traffic visibility and security solution; 09/05/2018 – Genie Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 169% to 25 Days; 04/04/2018 – Central Energy USA And Diversegy Announce Professional Referral Program; 03/05/2018 – Genie Energy 1Q EPS 24c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold Sage Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett And Lc owns 478,611 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. 14,470 are owned by Old Dominion Cap Management Inc. Carroll Assoc has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 3 shares. Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 1,885 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ghost Tree Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.15% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Cambridge Invest Advsrs holds 2,035 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 2,785 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 37,971 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.18% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Geode Cap holds 546,472 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 226 are held by Ftb. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 11,459 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 0.13% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 17,500 shares.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $7.31 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus , as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an gas and oil exploration company. The company has market cap of $203.27 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It has a 12.36 P/E ratio. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business clients primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold Genie Energy Ltd. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 6.59 million shares or 32.51% more from 4.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 10,055 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 38,462 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 133,275 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc has 1.11 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Llc reported 20,658 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited holds 69,951 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). 1.13 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. 65,950 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 24,871 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 35,558 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $397,135 activity. $397,135 worth of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) was bought by COURTER JAMES A.