Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) EPS Estimated At $0.09; Papa Johns International Has 1.45 Sentiment

Papa Johns International Inc (PZZA) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 97 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 67 sold and decreased stakes in Papa Johns International Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 26.64 million shares, up from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Papa Johns International Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 6 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 43 Increased: 49 New Position: 48.

Analysts expect Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 550.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. GNE’s profit would be $2.40 million giving it 32.53 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Genie Energy Ltd.’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 274,041 shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) has risen 100.00% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GNE News: 03/04/2018 – The Genie Company Announces New Garage Door Opener with Integrated Aladdin Connect®; 11/03/2018 – Zain Group selects Genie Networks to provide an ideal all-in-one traffic visibility and security solution; 04/04/2018 – Central Energy USA And Diversegy Announce Professional Referral Program; 27/03/2018 – China Unicom Builds its Largest DDoS Protection Cloud with Genie; 08/03/2018 Genie Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/04/2018 – GENIE ENTERPRISE LTD SAYS CLOSING OF SERIES A ROUND OF FINANCING, WHICH WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED AT $10 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Food Technology Innovator Genie Enterprise Raises $10 Million to Enter U.S. Market; 08/03/2018 – Genie Energy 4Q Rev $73.1M; 26/03/2018 – FAA: JO 7340.445 – ICAO Three Letter Designator (3LD) “AUD” And Associated Telephony “GENIE”; 03/05/2018 – Genie Energy 1Q Rev $89.3M

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. It operates through five divisions: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants.

The stock increased 2.41% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 339,425 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA)

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.99M for 52.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.

Litespeed Management L.L.C. holds 10.49% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. for 195,000 shares. Atlas Browninc. owns 146,602 shares or 5.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. has 4.97% invested in the company for 80,000 shares. The New York-based 13D Management Llc has invested 4.67% in the stock. Springowl Associates Llc, a New York-based fund reported 39,287 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Genie Energy Ltd. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.97 million shares or 21.14% more from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 0% in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) for 17,790 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 66,629 shares. Citigroup has 27,510 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 58,916 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Laurion Cap Mgmt L P stated it has 54,667 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 16,842 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P holds 0.01% in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) or 28,144 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc holds 0% in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) or 11,818 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) for 170,169 shares. First L P holds 34,152 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 126,678 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE).