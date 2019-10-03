Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) Contrasting side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy Ltd. 7 0.00 13.82M 0.78 14.15 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. N/A 0.00 78.01M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genie Energy Ltd. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy Ltd. 188,540,245.57% 27.1% 15.2% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 26,151,525,310.09% -185.2% -129.1%

Volatility & Risk

Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has a 0.1 beta which is 90.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Genie Energy Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Genie Energy Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genie Energy Ltd. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.6% and 11.2%. Genie Energy Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, 2.58% are Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genie Energy Ltd. 2.99% -1.17% 27.55% 29.04% 109.11% 82.75% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -4.29% -8.33% -41.23% -32.75% -89.39% -20.94%

For the past year Genie Energy Ltd. has 82.75% stronger performance while Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has -20.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Genie Energy Ltd. beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.