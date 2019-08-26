Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Comparing side by side

Both Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy Ltd. 9 0.70 N/A 0.78 14.15 Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.09 N/A 10.90 1.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genie Energy Ltd. and Talos Energy Inc. Talos Energy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Genie Energy Ltd. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Genie Energy Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Talos Energy Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Genie Energy Ltd. and Talos Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 27.1% 15.2% Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.6% of Genie Energy Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.8% of Talos Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Genie Energy Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Talos Energy Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genie Energy Ltd. 2.99% -1.17% 27.55% 29.04% 109.11% 82.75% Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1%

For the past year Genie Energy Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Talos Energy Inc.

Summary

Genie Energy Ltd. beats Talos Energy Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.