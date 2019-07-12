Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Comparing side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy Ltd. 9 1.12 N/A 0.78 12.99 SilverBow Resources Inc. 20 0.60 N/A 6.98 2.32

Demonstrates Genie Energy Ltd. and SilverBow Resources Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. SilverBow Resources Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Genie Energy Ltd. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Genie Energy Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Genie Energy Ltd. and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 6.7% SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genie Energy Ltd. and SilverBow Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 90.8%. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Genie Energy Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genie Energy Ltd. 7.66% 22.37% 28.59% 46.45% 100% 67.83% SilverBow Resources Inc. -4.14% -19.83% -26.95% -43.64% -43.38% -31.43%

For the past year Genie Energy Ltd. has 67.83% stronger performance while SilverBow Resources Inc. has -31.43% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors SilverBow Resources Inc. beats Genie Energy Ltd.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.