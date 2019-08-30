Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Contrasting side by side

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy Ltd. 9 0.68 N/A 0.78 14.15 Range Resources Corporation 8 0.25 N/A -7.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genie Energy Ltd. and Range Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Genie Energy Ltd. and Range Resources Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 27.1% 15.2% Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6%

Risk & Volatility

Genie Energy Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. From a competition point of view, Range Resources Corporation has a 0.91 beta which is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genie Energy Ltd. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Range Resources Corporation is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Genie Energy Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Range Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Genie Energy Ltd. and Range Resources Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Range Resources Corporation 1 3 1 2.20

Competitively Range Resources Corporation has an average price target of $7.15, with potential upside of 100.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genie Energy Ltd. and Range Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of Genie Energy Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Range Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genie Energy Ltd. 2.99% -1.17% 27.55% 29.04% 109.11% 82.75% Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54%

For the past year Genie Energy Ltd. has 82.75% stronger performance while Range Resources Corporation has -40.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Genie Energy Ltd. beats Range Resources Corporation.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.