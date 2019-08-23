Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Comparison side by side

Both Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy Ltd. 9 0.71 N/A 0.78 14.15 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.22 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genie Energy Ltd. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 27.1% 15.2% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.37 beta indicates that Genie Energy Ltd. is 37.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has beta of 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Genie Energy Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Genie Energy Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genie Energy Ltd. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.6% and 16.8%. 1.3% are Genie Energy Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genie Energy Ltd. 2.99% -1.17% 27.55% 29.04% 109.11% 82.75% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36%

For the past year Genie Energy Ltd. has 82.75% stronger performance while Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has -55.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Genie Energy Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.