Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) Comparison side by side

Both Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy Ltd. 9 0.76 N/A 0.78 14.15 Apache Corporation 31 1.28 N/A 0.28 86.29

Table 1 demonstrates Genie Energy Ltd. and Apache Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Apache Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Genie Energy Ltd. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Genie Energy Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Apache Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Genie Energy Ltd. and Apache Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 27.1% 15.2% Apache Corporation 0.00% -2.1% -0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Apache Corporation has a 1.78 beta which is 78.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Genie Energy Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Apache Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Genie Energy Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apache Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Genie Energy Ltd. and Apache Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Apache Corporation 3 4 3 2.30

Competitively Apache Corporation has a consensus target price of $35, with potential upside of 50.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genie Energy Ltd. and Apache Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.6% and 0% respectively. 1.3% are Genie Energy Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Apache Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genie Energy Ltd. 2.99% -1.17% 27.55% 29.04% 109.11% 82.75% Apache Corporation -1.49% -16.37% -22.99% -26.89% -46.98% -6.97%

For the past year Genie Energy Ltd. has 82.75% stronger performance while Apache Corporation has -6.97% weaker performance.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.