Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Analysts See $0.17 EPS; Donald Smith & Company Decreased By $1.71 Million Its Kb Home (KBH) Stake

Analysts expect Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) to report $0.17 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter's $0.21 EPS. GNE's profit would be $4.74 million giving it 11.00 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $-0.29 EPS previously, Genie Energy Ltd.'s analysts see -158.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 340,595 shares traded or 41.41% up from the average. Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) has risen 109.11% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.11% the S&P500.

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased Kb Home (KBH) stake by 20.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 68,378 shares as Kb Home (KBH)’s stock rose 2.50%. The Donald Smith & Company Inc holds 268,266 shares with $6.90 million value, down from 336,644 last quarter. Kb Home now has $3.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 2.34M shares traded or 34.86% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Fil Limited holds 0% or 20 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 187,478 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 5,393 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 9,537 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity, a California-based fund reported 17,835 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp reported 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 61,361 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn invested in 0% or 255,459 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 75 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 516,425 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Inc has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Globeflex Cap Lp owns 37,272 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 7,800 shares. Moreover, Whittier Communication has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Among 9 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. KB Home has $3900 highest and $23 lowest target. $34.44’s average target is 2.10% above currents $33.73 stock price. KB Home had 18 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 26 by JMP Securities. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2900 target in Monday, May 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 27 by Buckingham Research. Bank of America maintained KB Home (NYSE:KBH) on Thursday, September 26 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 26. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 26 by Wells Fargo. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of KBH in report on Thursday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does The Data Make KB Home (NYSE:KBH) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance" on September 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "KB Home Declares Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire" published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "KB Home -2.1% after Q3 revenue misses estimate – Seeking Alpha" on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "KB Home (KBH) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool" published on September 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "KB Home: A Best-Of-Breed Homebuilder – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold Genie Energy Ltd. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 6.59 million shares or 32.51% more from 4.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com reported 11,711 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 65,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 21,010 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. Bancorp Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap L P has 0% invested in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) for 133,275 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability reported 11,168 shares stake. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp reported 60,295 shares. 160,628 were reported by Old West Invest Mgmt Limited Company. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0% or 12,433 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited holds 0% or 66,496 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 30,501 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com reported 28,528 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Company invested in 20,658 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 430 shares.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an gas and oil exploration company. The company has market cap of $208.43 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It has a 12.68 P/E ratio. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business clients primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States.