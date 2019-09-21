Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

We are comparing Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 6 212.61 N/A -2.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Genfit SA and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genfit SA and Vaccinex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and Vaccinex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA has a 221.94% upside potential and a consensus price target of $56.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Genfit SA shares and 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while Vaccinex Inc. has 26.21% stronger performance.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.