Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 30.29 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genfit SA and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA’s upside potential currently stands at 202.30% and an $56.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genfit SA shares are held by institutional investors while 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year Genfit SA has weaker performance than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Genfit SA beats Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.