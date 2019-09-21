Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

We are comparing Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genfit SA and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Analyst Ratings

Genfit SA and scPharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Genfit SA is $56.5, with potential upside of 221.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genfit SA and scPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 60.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Genfit SA had bearish trend while scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Genfit SA beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.