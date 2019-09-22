Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

This is a contrast between Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|30
|25.92
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Genfit SA and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Genfit SA and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Genfit SA and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
The average price target of Genfit SA is $56.5, with potential upside of 221.94%. Competitively the average price target of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $35, which is potential 15.25% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.74%
|-0.07%
|-23.25%
|-2.41%
|-24.87%
|36.68%
For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance.
Summary
Genfit SA beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
