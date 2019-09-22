Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

This is a contrast between Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.92 N/A -5.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Genfit SA and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genfit SA and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Genfit SA and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Genfit SA is $56.5, with potential upside of 221.94%. Competitively the average price target of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $35, which is potential 15.25% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.