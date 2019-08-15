Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Both Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
Analyst Recommendations
Genfit SA and Novus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genfit SA has a 278.69% upside potential and an average price target of $56.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Genfit SA and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.3%. Comparatively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
For the past year Genfit SA has stronger performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Genfit SA beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
