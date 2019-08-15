Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Both Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Analyst Recommendations

Genfit SA and Novus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA has a 278.69% upside potential and an average price target of $56.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genfit SA and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.3%. Comparatively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Genfit SA has stronger performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Genfit SA beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.