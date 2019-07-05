Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

This is a contrast between Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 70 840.05 N/A -3.83 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Genfit SA’s upside potential currently stands at 183.35% and an $56.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -27.31% and its consensus target price is $79.67. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Genfit SA seems more appealing than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Comparatively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.