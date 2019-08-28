Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Genfit SA and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Genfit SA and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA has a 218.31% upside potential and an average target price of $56.5. On the other hand, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 516.74% and its consensus target price is $14. The information presented earlier suggests that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Genfit SA as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genfit SA shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Genfit SA had bearish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Genfit SA beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.