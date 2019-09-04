Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 108 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genfit SA and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA’s upside potential is 226.97% at a $56.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $128, while its potential upside is 38.01%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Genfit SA seems more appealing than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genfit SA and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Genfit SA has stronger performance than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.