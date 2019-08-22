Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Both Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Genfit SA and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Genfit SA and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Genfit SA and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 232.35% for Genfit SA with average price target of $56.5. On the other hand, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 97.22% and its average price target is $17.75. The information presented earlier suggests that Genfit SA looks more robust than Kaleido BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Genfit SA shares and 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Genfit SA’s stock price has smaller decline than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.