Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Both Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Genfit SA and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Genfit SA and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Genfit SA and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
The upside potential is 232.35% for Genfit SA with average price target of $56.5. On the other hand, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 97.22% and its average price target is $17.75. The information presented earlier suggests that Genfit SA looks more robust than Kaleido BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Genfit SA shares and 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|4.07%
|-32.12%
|-47.36%
|0%
|0%
|-46.1%
For the past year Genfit SA’s stock price has smaller decline than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
Summary
Genfit SA beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
