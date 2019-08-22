Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

As Biotechnology companies, Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genfit SA and Immutep Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Genfit SA and Immutep Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA’s upside potential is 228.49% at a $56.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genfit SA and Immutep Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.32% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Genfit SA’s stock price has bigger decline than Immutep Limited.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Immutep Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.