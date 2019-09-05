Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

We are comparing Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genfit SA and Forward Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Genfit SA and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Genfit SA and Forward Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA has a 222.30% upside potential and an average target price of $56.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Genfit SA shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Forward Pharma A/S on 5 of the 7 factors.