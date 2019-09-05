Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

We are comparing Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Genfit SA and Forward Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Genfit SA and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Genfit SA and Forward Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genfit SA has a 222.30% upside potential and an average target price of $56.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Genfit SA shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance.
Summary
Genfit SA beats Forward Pharma A/S on 5 of the 7 factors.
