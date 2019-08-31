Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)

This is a contrast between Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genfit SA and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Genfit SA and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA’s consensus target price is $56.5, while its potential upside is 226.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Genfit SA shares and 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares. Competitively, 0.39% are ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year Genfit SA was more bearish than ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 3 of the 4 factors ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.