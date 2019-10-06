Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Since Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 17 0.00 27.98M 0.00 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 9.34M -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genfit SA and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 165,366,430.26% 0% 0% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53,401,943.97% -87.2% -61.8%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Genfit SA and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 4 1 2.20

The upside potential is 291.00% for Genfit SA with consensus price target of $56.5. Meanwhile, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $26.08, while its potential downside is -7.52%. The data provided earlier shows that Genfit SA appears more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genfit SA and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Genfit SA had bearish trend while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 8 of the 11 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.