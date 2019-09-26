Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 8.74 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genfit SA and Curis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Genfit SA and Curis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA’s upside potential is 242.42% at a $56.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genfit SA shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.7% of Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Curis Inc. has 17.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Genfit SA beats Curis Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.