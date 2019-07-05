Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Genfit SA and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Genfit SA and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

$56.5 is Genfit SA’s average price target while its potential upside is 189.89%. Competitively Cronos Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $20.33, with potential upside of 33.93%. The results provided earlier shows that Genfit SA appears more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genfit SA shares are held by institutional investors while 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19% Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81%

For the past year Genfit SA’s stock price has smaller growth than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Cronos Group Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.