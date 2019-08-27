Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 309.16 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genfit SA and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Genfit SA and CorMedix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA’s upside potential currently stands at 230.22% and an $56.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genfit SA and CorMedix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 16.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Genfit SA had bearish trend while CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 4 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.