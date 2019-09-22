Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.97 N/A 0.61 18.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Genfit SA and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genfit SA and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Genfit SA and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Genfit SA’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 221.94%. Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 27.75%. The information presented earlier suggests that Genfit SA looks more robust than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genfit SA shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has weaker performance than Genfit SA

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Genfit SA.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.