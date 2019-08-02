Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Genfit SA and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genfit SA and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Genfit SA and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Genfit SA is $56.5, with potential upside of 224.34%. On the other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 696.30% and its average target price is $10.75. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Genfit SA as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Genfit SA shares and 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Genfit SA was less bearish than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Genfit SA beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.