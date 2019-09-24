Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
Demonstrates Genfit SA and Cassava Sciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Genfit SA and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-32.7%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and Cassava Sciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The average target price of Genfit SA is $56.5, with potential upside of 228.30%. Competitively the average target price of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, which is potential 145.90% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Cassava Sciences Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Genfit SA shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|-2.88%
|8%
|23.85%
|17.39%
|-39.19%
|58.82%
For the past year Genfit SA had bearish trend while Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Genfit SA beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
