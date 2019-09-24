Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates Genfit SA and Cassava Sciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Genfit SA and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Genfit SA is $56.5, with potential upside of 228.30%. Competitively the average target price of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, which is potential 145.90% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genfit SA shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Genfit SA had bearish trend while Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.