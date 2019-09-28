Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Both Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 17 0.00 27.97M 0.00 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 66.81M -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genfit SA and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Genfit SA and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 165,405,085.75% 0% 0% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,132,372,881.36% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Genfit SA and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Genfit SA is $56.5, with potential upside of 253.35%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 156.88% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Genfit SA appears more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Genfit SA

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Genfit SA.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.