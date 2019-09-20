Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$56.5 is Genfit SA’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 214.24%. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.5 consensus price target and a 179.05% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional investors held 0% of Genfit SA shares and 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Genfit SA’s stock price has smaller decline than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.