Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Since Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genfit SA and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Genfit SA and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Genfit SA is $56.5, with potential upside of 278.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genfit SA and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 8.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.