Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Since Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.56
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genfit SA and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-176%
|-114.9%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Genfit SA and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Genfit SA is $56.5, with potential upside of 278.69%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Genfit SA and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 8.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.29%
|-6.4%
|-19.23%
|0.29%
|-74.93%
|21.53%
For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance.
Summary
Genfit SA beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
