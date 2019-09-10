Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$56.5 is Genfit SA’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 231.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genfit SA and ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Genfit SA had bearish trend while ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Genfit SA beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.