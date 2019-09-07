Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 10.50 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genfit SA and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Analyst Ratings

Genfit SA and Aravive Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 233.14% for Genfit SA with consensus price target of $56.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genfit SA and Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 30% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Aravive Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.