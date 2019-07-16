Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

As Biotechnology companies, Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1758.23 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genfit SA and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genfit SA and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Genfit SA and Aptorum Group Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Genfit SA is $56.5, with potential upside of 202.14%. On the other hand, Aptorum Group Limited’s potential downside is -5.25% and its average price target is $22. The data provided earlier shows that Genfit SA appears more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genfit SA and Aptorum Group Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.02%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Genfit SA was less bullish than Aptorum Group Limited.