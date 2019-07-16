Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

As Biotechnology companies, Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|18
|1758.23
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genfit SA and Aptorum Group Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 has Genfit SA and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Genfit SA and Aptorum Group Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The average price target of Genfit SA is $56.5, with potential upside of 202.14%. On the other hand, Aptorum Group Limited’s potential downside is -5.25% and its average price target is $22. The data provided earlier shows that Genfit SA appears more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, based on analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Genfit SA and Aptorum Group Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.02%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-3.43%
|-8.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.19%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|3.87%
|65.49%
|46.93%
|0%
|0%
|44.99%
For the past year Genfit SA was less bullish than Aptorum Group Limited.
