Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 17 0.00 27.98M 0.00 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 2 0.00 3.28M -8.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genfit SA and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Genfit SA and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 165,268,753.69% 0% 0% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 134,508,919.42% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Genfit SA has a 271.71% upside potential and a consensus price target of $56.5. Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus price target of $12, with potential upside of 408.47%. Based on the results given earlier, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Genfit SA, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genfit SA shares are held by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Genfit SA’s stock price has smaller decline than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 6 of the 7 factors.