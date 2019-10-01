Genfit SA (GNFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|17
|0.00
|27.98M
|0.00
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|2
|0.00
|3.28M
|-8.38
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Genfit SA and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Genfit SA and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|165,268,753.69%
|0%
|0%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|134,508,919.42%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Genfit SA and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Genfit SA has a 271.71% upside potential and a consensus price target of $56.5. Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus price target of $12, with potential upside of 408.47%. Based on the results given earlier, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Genfit SA, analysts view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Genfit SA shares are held by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
For the past year Genfit SA’s stock price has smaller decline than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Summary
Genfit SA beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 6 of the 7 factors.
